Doris Mae Rich

March 8, 1921–October 2, 2020

Loving mother of Betty (Brent) Phillips, Suzanne (James) Blecker and Barbara (Michael) Halper. Cherished grandmother of 7. Great grandmother of 12 and Great-grandmother of 1. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10 - 11 am at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Memorial Chapel Service to follow at 11 am at Orland Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Doris may be made to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.orlandfuneralhome.com for the Rich family.