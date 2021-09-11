Menu
Dorothea Kissell
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Dorothea Kissell

September 2, 1922-September 7, 2021

Dorothea Kissell, 99, Loving Mother, Best Friend and Special Lady passed on Tuesday September 7th, 2021, at Allure of Prohphetstown, Illinois. Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday September 13, 2021 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory Davenport, IA. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service on Monday at the mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.

Dorothea was born September 2nd, 1922, in Davenport, Iowa to Frank and Margret (Chandler) Lingard. She married Lyle H Kissell on March 3rd, 1938, they had four children. Lyle preceded her in death in 1993.

She worked in a variety of manufacturing jobs until her retirement in 1982. She enjoyed fishing, bingo and time spent with family

She is survived by two daughters Bonnie (Bob) Anderson of Davenport, IA, Karen (David) DeShane of Erie, Ill; Daughter-in-law Carol Kissell of Keokuk, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 68 great-great grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild. Special friends and family include Sister-in-law Donna Hamerick, friend Joann Lemon, and many other special people that made her life such a wonderful journey.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Lesley, husband Lyle and son Lyle L (Butch), her mother and stepfather Margret and Jacob Cesar, Father Frank Lingard and stepmother Marie, Brother Frank Lingard Jr., sister Marjorie Cauldwell, two grandsons, William DeShane and Raymond Kissell and great-great granddaughter Lucinda. Her cousin and best friend Doris Clark and a special friend Arthur Taylor.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Sep
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a wonderful life you lived, Aunt Dorothy! You have filled your family with many great memories. Sending our deepest sympathy to those who will miss your presence. God truly Blessed you all. Love, Sherian and Jim xoxo
Sherian McCaw
Family
September 11, 2021
Bonnie, I am very sorry to hear about your Mother ! Pat
Pat Wright ( Manuel )
Friend
September 11, 2021
