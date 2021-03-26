Dorothy V. Dew

August 3, 1932-March 21, 2021

ALEDO-Dorothy V. Dew, 88 of Aledo, Illinois passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation in Aledo. Cremation rites have been accorded with Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, IL. A graveside service for Dorothy as well as her husband Keith are pending. Memorial contributions may be left to Alexis United Presbyterian Church or the Aledo Trinity Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy was born August 3, 1932 in Galesburg, Illinois to Martin and Florence Anderson. She attended grade school in North Henderson and graduated from Alexis High School in 1950. Dorothy married Keith E. Dew on June 28, 1952 at the Zion Lutheran Church in North Henderson, IL.

As a young adult, Dorothy enjoyed employment as a nurse's assistant at Galesburg Research Hospital and later became a licensed beautician working in Galesburg. She returned to work in the 1980s as a Certified Nursing Assistant working for Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care for more than 10 years.

Dorothy will be remembered for her bright eyes, ready smile, quick wit and spunky attitude. She was devoted to her family, and loved following her children's, grandchildren's, and great grandchildren's activities and lives.

She was an active member of United Presbyterian Church in Alexis where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. Many happy years were spent on the farm in Ohio Grove Township with her husband, Keith. In her Ohio Grove Township community, she was active in Home Extension and loved her neighbors like extended family. After moving to Aledo, Dorothy and her family were appreciative of the ministry of Aledo Trinity Presbyterian Church with special thanks to Pastor Daren Dietmeier and Larry McAuley. Dorothy's family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at the Rajput clinic for their loving care through the years. Immeasurable gratitude is given to Skye Koester of Aledo who as a loving caregiver, brought them great joy and became a dear friend.

Dorothy is survived by her children, John (Sharon) Dew of Kirkwood, IL, Lisa (Donald) McCoy of Abingdon, IL, Ryan (Stacey) Dew of Alexis, IL, Randy (Nancy) Dew of Muscatine, IA; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Tomlins of Galesburg, IL. She will be greatly missed by them all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brother and sister-in-law, and a granddaughter.