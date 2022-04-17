Menu
Dorothy "June" Gustus

ROCK ISLAND-Dorothy "June" Gustus, 96, of Rock Island passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at UnityPoint Heath Trinity, Rock Island.

Graveside services will be held at 2pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Moline Memorial Park, 5001 34th Ave, Moline, IL 61265. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd, Moline is assisting the family.

Dorothy was born on September 5, 1925, in Toronto, ON, Canada, the daughter of Douglas and Alice (Lewin) Stevens. She married John "Jack" Kerr on October 5, 1946, in Toronto, ON, Canada. He preceded her in death on November 27, 1977. Dorothy married Arthur W. Gustus on January 5, 1980, in Moline. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2013. Dorothy was raised by her father and stepmother, Eva Stevens, in Canada and later moved to the US and got her citizenship. She worked at Churchill and Churchill as an accountant. She loved her orchids and her cats.

Survivors include her son, Bruce (Janet) Kerr, Gainesville, GA, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a nephew, 4 nieces, and a special neighbor, Dan Cimarrusti.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and a nephew.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 17, 2022.
