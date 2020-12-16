Menu
Dorothy E. Nystrom
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Dorothy E. Nystrom

December 2, 1923-December 15, 2020

MOLINE-Dorothy E. Nystrom, 97, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Moline.

The former Dorothy Elizabeth Johnson was born December 2, 1923, in Moline, the daughter of Carl and Signe (Carlson) Johnson. She married Richard G. Nystrom on June 14, 1947, in Moline. He died May 26, 2010.

Dorothy worked at Axel Carlson Company, Moline, and then for Deere & Company as a secretary. She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, where she belonged to Bethany Circle. She also served on the King's Daughters Thrift Shop Board and the Edith Haas Circle of King's Daughters.

She enjoyed gardening and refinishing furniture. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Dorothy, and she especially loved traveling with her husband to Eagle River, Wisconsin, New England, Grand Teton National Park, and Yellowstone.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and John Soma of Denver, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Matthew Soma of Seattle, Washington, and Christina "Tina" Soma of Salt Lake City, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Bruce Nystrom; and sisters, Mabel Stone, Norma Johnson, and Elinor Malthouse.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
Pam, I´m just now seeing this. I´m so sorry for your loss and sorry that I hadn´t been in contact with your mother for a very long time. Seeing her picture brings back so many early memories of your family. I lived next door to your grandparents, Signe and Carl Johnson, and they were always very kind. Because of our proximity, I remember many visits with your grandparents, parents, the Malthouses, and your Aunt Norma. These were lovely, lovely people. I find myself thinking of the silly things Curt and Bruce and I used to do as kids, like our lame attempts to pole vault over the fence in the backyard using a broomstick; ferocious snowball fights; Bruce´s ability to put a raisin through the gap in his front teeth. It´s hard to believe that so many of them are gone. I know you´re missing your mother, but I'm sure you have many wonderful memories to sustain you.
Sharon Gizynski Caldwell
April 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dorothy's passing. I was privileged to work with her at the Thrift shop. She was such a gracious lady. I was blessed to know her.
Marcia Swanson
December 22, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear Dorothy has passed. She was such a sweetheart. I worked with her at King's Daughters Thrift Store and she was a joy with whom to work. She lived a good life, indeed she was a lovely Christian woman. Rest in peace, Dorothy.
Teresa A Falk
December 19, 2020
So very sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. She was a very nice, kind lady. Enjoyed her company at our lunches with Melody. She had a great outlook on life & a pleasure to be around. My deepest sympathy.
Maureen Archibald
December 16, 2020
