Dorothy E. Nystrom

December 2, 1923-December 15, 2020

MOLINE-Dorothy E. Nystrom, 97, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Services will be announced at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Moline.

The former Dorothy Elizabeth Johnson was born December 2, 1923, in Moline, the daughter of Carl and Signe (Carlson) Johnson. She married Richard G. Nystrom on June 14, 1947, in Moline. He died May 26, 2010.

Dorothy worked at Axel Carlson Company, Moline, and then for Deere & Company as a secretary. She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, where she belonged to Bethany Circle. She also served on the King's Daughters Thrift Shop Board and the Edith Haas Circle of King's Daughters.

She enjoyed gardening and refinishing furniture. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Dorothy, and she especially loved traveling with her husband to Eagle River, Wisconsin, New England, Grand Teton National Park, and Yellowstone.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and John Soma of Denver, Colorado; and two grandchildren, Matthew Soma of Seattle, Washington, and Christina "Tina" Soma of Salt Lake City, Utah. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Bruce Nystrom; and sisters, Mabel Stone, Norma Johnson, and Elinor Malthouse.

