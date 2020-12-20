Dorothy Crimmins Polito

April, 16, 1956-December 19, 2020

On Saturday, December 19, 2020 Dorothy Crimmins Polito was reunited with her beloved husband and cherished mother. She shared her precious final moments in her home in Moline, IL with her daughters who were the absolute light of her life.

Dort was all of the things you would expect to read in an obituary…she was a devoted and loving wife, a proud and generous mother, a daughter who's best friend was her mother, a protective sister, and a Grammy who fiercely adored her grandbabies. But Dort was also so many other things that were unexpected, special, and endearing. A few things that made her so loved was her knack for making people laugh through her gift of storytelling, her almost unhealthy love for shopping, and her fierce loyalty to the people who mattered most to her. Dort was a comedian as much as she was a stubborn red head and a fearless fighter. She had the most defined tastebuds of anyone who knew her, which lead to her lifelong love affair with Whitey's ice cream and addiction to Coca-Cola. She will always be known for keeping Von Maur in business and her selfless knack for gift giving.

Dort's red hair was not just a physical attribute, rather, it was a way of life. Born to Donald and Donna Crimmins in Moline, IL on April, 16th 1956, Dort was graced with an endearing "gift of gab" at a young age. Those that knew her best could always count on her to share a funny story that lightened the room and had her company laughing until their stomach's hurt. When she married her husband Greg on January 27, 1979, the day brought with it a record-setting snowstorm. This event was a foreshadowing of the rest of their lives together. It was deep, it was beautiful, and it brought the most incredible memories along with it. Together, Dorothy and Greg brought two daughters into the world, and later, six beautiful grandchildren.

The best days of Dort's life were spent in Gatlinburg, Tennessee with her husband, her daughters, and her mother. Her favorite moments were spent watching her daughters laugh together, exchanging hilarious stories about her mother with her niece, enjoying her grandchildren, holding her cockapoo companion Ralphie, and sharing good conversation and delicious meals with her friends. Though they never actually played cards, her "Card Club" brought immense joy, laughter, and sisterhood to her life.

Those that carry Dorothy's memory forward include her daughters, Heather Gall (Andy), Hailee Polito (Mallory); grandchildren, Addilyn, Stella, Roslind, Oliver, Benham, and Jette; sister-in-law, Connie Polito; her niece and nephews, Matt, Tom, Katie, and Joe; cousins, Nancy and Sally and endlessly faithful friends, Joette Stehn, Barb Borden, Vikki Wright, and her Card Club. Dorothy is now able to rest and joins her husband, Greg, mother, Donna, father, Donald, brother, James Crimmins, and Aunt, Dorothy Steele in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Dorothy asks that you pay it forward through a random act of kindness.

