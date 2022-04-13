Dorothy W. Reed

May 18, 1924-April 8, 2022

CAMBRIDGE-Dorothy W. Reed, 97, of Cambridge passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Home, rural Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cambridge Lutheran Church. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dorothy Anita Ward was born May 18, 1924 at home in Atkinson Township, the daughter of Harold H. and Susie A. Pratt Ward. She was educated in Geneseo and Cambridge area schools and graduated from Geneseo High School in 1942. After high school, she worked at The Farmers National Bank in Geneseo. Her marriage to James A. Reed took place on February 14, 1944 at the First Congregational Church in Geneseo. She and Jim farmed and raised Arabian horses west of Cambridge. They later divorced.

She was a homemaker and was active in many family and community activities. She served as circle leader, council member, and choir member at Cambridge Lutheran Church. She was a Cub Scout den mother, and over the years served as Secretary of the Cambridge Saddle Club, President of the Cambridge PTA, President of the Cambridge Woman's Club, President of the Cambridge Garden Club, and reporter for the State of Illinois for the Arabian Horse magazine.

She was a member of Valley View Country Club in Cambridge where she played golf for many years. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with friends, dancing, crewel embroidery, listening to music, Arabian horses, and flowers and gardening.

Those surviving are: her children and their spouses, Nancy Dagle, Boulder, Colorado, Terry and Trish Reed, Cambridge, and Tom and Carol Reed, Castle Rock, Colorado; her grandchildren, Todd (Denise) Reed, Cumming, Georgia, Brent (Christi) Reed, Cambridge, Bryce (Kim) Reed, Bloomington, Illinois, Erica (Shawn) Ridgley, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Emily (Chris) Briggs, Pueblo, Colorado. Other survivors include great grandchildren, Taylor and Brockton Reed, Skylar and Bode Reed, Ian and Elaina Ridgley, and Christian Briggs, a sister-in-law, Dort Ward of Geneseo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her parents and a brother, Russell Ward, and a son-in-law, Bud Dagle, preceded her in death.

