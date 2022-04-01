Menu
Dorothy Schadt
Dorothy Schadt

October 31, 1921-March 30, 2022

SILVIS-Dorothy Schadt, 100, Silvis, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Funeral services are 11 AM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will follow at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time. Memorials may be made to the family or to the organization, Team Becky, that supports, and creates awareness for childhood cancer.

Dorothy Tickoff was born on October 31, 1921 in East Moline, the daughter of Jonathan and Myrtie (Keel) Tickoff. She married Norman Schadt on June 1, 1945 in Silvis. He died in 1978. Dorothy's first job was for the Department of the Navy in Washington D.C. She worked as a secretary for several companies for 50 years. Additionally, she was involved in many civic organizations over the years. She served as President and was a life long member of the Pilot Club of Moline. Dorothy was also a member of Christ Church, Silvis.

Survivors include her daughter Janet (Denny) Anderson, East Moline; grandson, Chris (Christina) Anderson, Raleigh, NC; 2 great-grandchildren, Iris and Elliot; and her sister, Alberta Verstraete, Independence, MO.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Dennis in 2018, granddaughter, Rebecca in 2010 and 4 siblings.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Apr
5
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.