Dorothy Sotelo

September 19, 1936-October 27, 2020

Dorothy Sotelo, 84, of Moline passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.

Visitation is from 5 – 7 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Dorothy was born September 19, 1936, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Augustine and Helen Martel. She married Anthony Sotelo on May 15, 1965 in Moline. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2012.

Dorothy worked for many years at the Moline Public Hospital as a switchboard operator, the Pioneer Corn Plant in Woodhull and then senior care around the area.

Victoria loved taking care of other people and always put others before herself. She took care of her 8 brothers and sisters growing up. She loved animals and especially cared for cats and dogs.

Survivors include her son, Stan (Genie); grandchildren, Spencer and Samuel Sotelo, daughters, Patty Hill and Julie Carter; brothers, Larry Martel and Frank Martel. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Anthony and many brothers and sisters.

