The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Douglas Kenneth Hayes
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Douglas Kenneth Hayes

November 1, 1933-June 24, 2021

TAYLOR RIDGE-Douglas Kenneth Hayes, 87, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on June 24, 2021, at his residence.

A visitation will be held from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Private burial will be at Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Doug was born on November 1, 1933, in Muscatine, IA to Kenneth and Dorothy (Fuhlman) Hayes. He married Cynthia Kelly on November 7, 1970, in Andalusia, IL. Doug was the owner of a successful construction company called E & H Restoration, operating from 1978 until his retirement in 1995.

Doug was an avid bowler, achieving high accomplishments of a 300 (perfect) game and bowling an 800 series. He had a love for animals, especially his 3 horses. He also enjoyed taking care of "his" wild birds.

Doug is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cynthia Hayes and their children, Brian and Heather; other children, Michael, Terry, Robert, Roxanne, Lisa, Sheila, and Jamie; 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick Hayes; and brother, James Hayes.

Online condolences may be left to Doug's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E., Milan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Jerry always talked highly of Doug .
Peggy Carpenter
Other
June 30, 2021
