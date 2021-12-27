Duane L. Allison

May 31, 1929-December 24, 2021

Duane L. Allison, 92, of East Moline, died Friday, December 24, 2021 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2502 29th Avenue, Rock Island. Live-stream of the funeral mass will be available by visiting, https://vimeo.com/660253293. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 am Wednesday at church. Burial will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented. This ceremony may be viewed via live-stream at 12:00 pm (Noon) by visiting, https://vimeo.com/660254029. Memorials may be made in care of the Moline American Legion Post 246. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Duane was born in Moline, Illinois on May 31, 1929, a son of Lloyd J. and Alverta Bauer Allison. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War. Duane married Beverly J. Bower on April 29, 1950 in Rock Island, Illinois. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2021.

Duane was a quality control specialist for various departments at John Deere for 35 years. He retired in 1984.

Duane was a member of the Moline American Legion Post 246 and a former member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Marcia (Stephen) Park, Rock Island, Martin Allison, Kennesaw, Ga. and Scott Allison, East Moline; grandchildren, Joshua (Brandie) Park, David (Holly) Park and Eryn (Michael) Parks; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Allison, Bettendorf; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Beverly Joyce Hanson and sister-in-law, Jo Elaine Allison.

