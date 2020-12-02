Menu
Duane Kent Becker

June 13, 1943-November 30, 2020

Duane Kent Becker, 77, of Moline, passed away, Monday, November 30, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A drive by memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.

Duane was born on June 13, 1943, in Moline, the son of Harold and Mary (Garland) Becker. He married Judith L. Adams on January 1, 1964, in Silvis. Duane worked for John Deere Harvester Moline and East Moline until he retired.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; children, Lori Love, Rock Island, Christie Springfield, Moline; brother, Kenneth Becker; 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Calvin John Becker.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
