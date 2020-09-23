Duane White

August 6, 1949-September 13, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Duane White, (affectionately referred to as Duey),71, formerly of Coal Valley, Illinois, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Allen, Texas after a long battle with Parkinson's.

Private services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 3, and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/trimblefuneralhomes/live gathering to celebrate Duane's life will be held on Sunday, October 4, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.at Corn Crib Nursery in Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption or The Women's Choice Center in Bettendorf.

Duane was born August 6, 1949, in Ames, Iowa, the son of George and Gwendolyn (Michel) White. He attended Alleman High School, in Moline and Notre Dame High School in Burlington, Iowa, before graduating from Grinnell High School in Grinnell, Iowa. He married Mary Ann Bahl on September 27, 1980, in Bettendorf, Iowa.

He attended Blackhawk College and began his career as a sheet metal worker for Johnson Sheet Metal, before finding his passion for people and plants in the nursery business. He co-owned and operated Corn Crib Nursery in Coal Valley, Illinois from 1988 to 2016. Many of his clients and employees were considered family to him. He loved people!

Duane was an avid sportsman, lead-singer of the Chosen Few rock band, loved music and played short-stop for Adam's Tap and Corn Crib Nursery slow-pitch softball teams. While in business, he sponsored the Adoption Option 5k Walk/Run in Coal Valley and loved to hike local farms in search of Indian artifacts.

Duane is survived by his beloved wife of almost 40 years, Mary Ann; his children, Dana White, Milan, Il., Eric White, McKinney, Texas., and Lauren and Anthony Nett, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; siblings, Joanne and Mike Schumacher of Normal, Illinois, Ken and Connie White of Coal Valley, Marilyn and Greg Lillibridge of Byron, Illinois, Donna and John Zurn of Yorkville, Illinois, Brian and Michelle White of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and John and Julie White of Burlington, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

