Durwood "Durk" Fogle

February 14, 1927-October 29, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Durwood "Durk" Fogle, 93, of Rock Island, passed away on October 29, 2020 at home.

Services will be 1pm Tuesday, November 3 at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL with visitation from 11am to 1pm. Burial will take place at the National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island, IL.

Durk was born in Briar, MO on February 14, 1927 to Dewitt and Essie Mae (McKinney) Fogle. On August 20, 1976 he married Cathleen (Trimble) DePaepe in Rock Island, IL.

Durk graduated Doniphan High School in 1943 and came to the Quad Cities in 1944 to work at Farmall until the U.S. Army called him to serve in WWII in the Asiatic Pacific Theater Region. He returned to International Harvester Farmall Works, Rock Island in 1948 and worked 32 years before retiring as a foreman.

Durk loved hunting and fishing and going to Missouri every spring to hunt wild turkeys. His lifetime passion was playing checkers, winning many state and regional titles throughout the years. He was always there to lend family and friends a helping hand and good advice. He will be lovingly missed.

Survivors include his wife Cathleen, son Durwood (Laura) Fogle, Jr., Moline, IL, step children Angie (John) Schneekloth, New Boston, IL, Teresa (Dan) Ball, Wilton, IA, Garry (Janean) DePaepe, Rock Island, IL, sisters Sonja Hedley and Bernice Gillian, grandsons Dalton DePaepe and Jason Fogle along with many extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, son Dennis, and brother Bryce.

