Dustin "Cale" Floyd

Dustin "Cale" Floyd

May 26, 1984-October 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Memorial services for Dustin "Cale" Floyd, 36, of Davenport, IA, will be 2 pm Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will also be live-streamed at that time at: https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome. Mr. Floyd died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.

Cale was born May 26, 1984, in Pontiac, IL, the son of William "Bill" and Marla (Marner) Floyd. He was an excellent hair stylist. He was a sweet and loving person who had many friends. He will be missed.

Survivors include his sister, MaryAnn (Mike) Halpin, Rock Island, IL; niece and nephew, Natalie and Will Halpin; maternal grandmother, Betty Marner, Moline, IL; aunts; uncles; cousins; and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents; and maternal grandfather.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 13, 2020.
