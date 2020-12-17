Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dylan J. McCalester
2004 - 2020
BORN
2004
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Sherrard High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Dylan J. McCalester

August 29, 2004-December 15, 2020

SHERRARD-Dylan J. McCalester, 16, of Sherrard, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Social distancing, face masks and capacity limitations will be monitored by the funeral home staff.

A livestreamed private family funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the funeral home and can be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream.

Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to disperse to multiple charities relatable to Dylan.

Dylan was born on August 29, 2004 in Moline, a son of Bonnie McCalester-Turner and Jeremy Turner. Dylan was a Junior at Sherrard High School. He enjoyed basketball, hanging out with his friends, the beach at Fyre Lake and his dogs, "Gracie" and "Patches". He especially enjoyed being with his girlfriend, Sawyer.

Dylan's final act was to give the gift of life through tissue donation.

Survivors include his parents, Bonnie McCalester-Turner and Jeremy Turner, Sherrard; father, Matt Boyle, Colorado; brother, Ethan Turner, Sherrard; grandparents, Mike and Rhonda McCalester, Moline, Rick and Terry Boyle, Rock Island and Mike and Shari McKee, Fort Myers, Florida; his great grandparents; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his girlfriend, Sawyer.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E., Milan, IL
Dec
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E., Milan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Our heart is breaking for all of you! So hard to believe this is even true! We are praying for your comfort at this time of your lose! Our love is with you as you get thru these days , months and years without this beautiful boy! You will meet again someday but until then God be with you.
Bob and Barb Widener and family
December 20, 2020
May God Bless you and keep you and grant you His Peace! I am praying for Dylan's whole family.
Sharon Anderson
December 19, 2020
You will forever be in our hearts and never to be forgotten. That is what Carlee has told me since we found out that you had to leave us. We Love you so much and we know that now we have an angel to look over us. We sign all of our cards SHMILY it means See How Much I Love You. We will all give your mom, Dad and Ethan all the love and support they need.
Great Aunt Angie and Great Uncle Dave and Carlee
December 18, 2020
Angela McCollum
December 18, 2020
We are so saddened by you leaving us so soon. We know that we will all be together again with you in heaven. I know that we are not supposed to cry we need to be strong because you are at peace and waiting for us to join you some day. Until then you will watch over all of us. You are not with us in body but you are with us in our hearts. We all love you so much and know that you are at peace. Love the McCollum's
Aunt Angie and Uncle Dave and Carlee
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results