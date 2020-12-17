Dylan J. McCalester

August 29, 2004-December 15, 2020

SHERRARD-Dylan J. McCalester, 16, of Sherrard, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Social distancing, face masks and capacity limitations will be monitored by the funeral home staff.

A livestreamed private family funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the funeral home and can be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream.

Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to disperse to multiple charities relatable to Dylan.

Dylan was born on August 29, 2004 in Moline, a son of Bonnie McCalester-Turner and Jeremy Turner. Dylan was a Junior at Sherrard High School. He enjoyed basketball, hanging out with his friends, the beach at Fyre Lake and his dogs, "Gracie" and "Patches". He especially enjoyed being with his girlfriend, Sawyer.

Dylan's final act was to give the gift of life through tissue donation.

Survivors include his parents, Bonnie McCalester-Turner and Jeremy Turner, Sherrard; father, Matt Boyle, Colorado; brother, Ethan Turner, Sherrard; grandparents, Mike and Rhonda McCalester, Moline, Rick and Terry Boyle, Rock Island and Mike and Shari McKee, Fort Myers, Florida; his great grandparents; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his girlfriend, Sawyer.

