E. Rosamond "Rosie" Merideth

December 12, 1924-April 10, 2022

E. Rosamond "Rosie" Merideth, 97 of Alpha, IL died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Services are 11:00 AM Monday April 18, 2022 at the Alpha United Methodist Church. Burial is in the Alpha Cemetery. Visitation is 1 hour prior to services at the church where memorials can be left to the Alpha United Methodist Church, Alpha Cemetery Association or the Diabetes Foundation. On-line condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Rosie was born December 12, 1924 in Ohio Grove Township, Mercer County to George and Nellie Johnson Chandler. She attended the Duck Creek Schools, graduated from Seaton high School in 1942 and attended Monmouth College. She married Harold Eugene Merideth September 12, 1943 in Aledo. He died January 15, 2009.

Rosie was a homemaker and assisted her husband in the operation of their farm, custom combining and bulldozing business and their trucking company.

She was a member of the Alpha United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking pies and hosted a sewing club in her home dedicated to providing lap robes and quilts for area nursing homes. She was a former 4H leader, den mother Sunday School teacher for many years.

Rosie is survived by one daughter, Miriam (Robert) Greene of Lynn Center; 3 sons, Gene (Renee) Merideth of Aledo; Jerry (Cynthia) Merideth of Denison, TX; Gary (Sarah) Merideth of Carbondale, IL 20 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Ronald; one daughter, Sandra; two grandsons; two sisters and three brothers.