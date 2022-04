Earl Mike Dempsey

May 13, 1933-March 21, 2022

Mike Dempsey 88, Denison, TX died March 21, 2022. He was born in Moline to Minnie and Earl Dempsey and married Charlotte McSparin.

Mike transferred from Davenport, IA Oscar Mayer to Sherman TX plant where he retired. The family was involved in Motocross for years.

Survived by daughter Wendy (Jack) Mueller, Denison; caregiver/"uber" granddaughter Casey (Randal) Monk, Denison: grandchildren Kate (Andy) Parker, Allen TX and Madison Dempsey, CA.: gr. grandchildren George Taylor IV, Ellie Parker, and Rylie Monk Campbell; sister, Gloria Flynn. Mike was proceeded in death by wife, son, mother and father; step-father Walter Hayden.