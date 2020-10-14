Earl L. "Buck" Wendt III

September 4, 1937-October 10, 2020

MOLINE-Earl L. "Buck" Wendt, of Moline, IL, died October 10th, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA, after a courageous two year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Earl L. "Buck" Wendt was born in Moline, IL on September 4, 1937, to Earl and Helen (McClean) Wendt, Sr. He married Sandra Gernant on August 24, 1958, in Moline. Later, on January 2, 1985, in Maui, Hawaii, he married Coralie G. Leasenby, who survives.

Earl "Buck" graduated from Moline High School and then graduated from Worsham School of Mortuary with a degree in Mortuary Science. He was then employed as a funeral director for his father and Uncle, Richard Wendt at Wendt Brothers Funeral Home. During the 1960's while Wendt Brothers Funeral Home had an active ambulance service, he was also a Red Cross First Aid Instructor. After the death of his father, he became a partner with his Uncle Rich and brothers until his Uncle's retirement in 1985 at which time he then acquired ownership and operated Wendt Brothers Funeral Home/Wendt Funeral Home until his death.

Earl "Buck" served as Moline Alderman 2nd Ward from 1971-1973 and then was elected and served as Mayor of Moline from 1973 - 1977. He was a member of First Congregational Church in Moline, designated Head Usher for many years; the Masonic Lodge 1014 AF&AM - 32nd Degree Mason - "High 12", Scottish Rite Valley of Moline, past President of the Moline Lions Club, the Rotary Club, S.A.R. (Sons of American Revolution), past President of Rock Island County Historical Society, past President of the Mississippi Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America, Eastern Star, Kaaba Shrine, and "Over the Hill" Coffee Group.

His enjoyments included collecting antiques, working on his vintage cars and traveling around the world and spending the winters at their home in Sarasota, Florida. "Buck" will be remembered for living life to the fullest, with compassion, integrity and humor. He was friendly and approachable to anyone and everyone and was an extraordinary person to all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife Coralie; children daughter: Beth Jacobs of Moline; a son: Earl "Boo" (Tamara) Wendt of Moline; a daughter: Susan Brunat of Rockford, IL; two grandchildren, Shelby (Jason) Wentland of Machesney Park, IL, Elliott Jacobs of East Moline and one great grandchild, Alyssia Wentland; two brothers: George Wendt (Jeanie) of Bloomington, IL, and Patrick (Candace) Wendt of East Moline. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, William Wendt and Michael Wendt.

