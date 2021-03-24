Earl V. "Vic" Walker

February 17, 1935-March 14, 2021

Earl V. "Vic" Walker of Tavares, Florida, passed on March 14, 2021. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Vic was born in February, 1935, to John Victor and Ruby (Mack) Walker. He grew up in Southern California, joined the US Marines at age 16, and was stationed in Okinawa during the Korean War.

After serving in the military, he moved to Rock Island where he enrolled at Augustana College. While there, Vic met the love of his life, JoAnne Earle, and they were married in Rock Island in May 1959. Shortly after, the couple moved to California where Vic resumed his studies and graduated from San Fernando Valley State College. After several years they returned to Rock Island.

He taught in elementary, junior high, and at Rock Island High School where he moved into the Vocational Improvement Program and started his own Adult Education Program, STAR. He truly loved teaching and watching his students learn and grow.

Vic earned an Education Specialist degree (EdS), a Master of Science in Education degree, received numerous awards for his teaching and administrative skills, along with being a lifetime board member of the Quad Cities Botanical Center.

After retiring, Vic and JoAnne moved to their dream home in Tavares.

Those left to cherish Vic's memory are his wife, JoAnne; four sons, Scott (Jennifer) Walker, Clearwater, Eric Walker, Clearwater, John Walker (Ana Paula), Ann Arbor, MI, and Joel Walker, Tavares; a son who was adopted as an adult, Carlos Walker, Iowa City; several grandchildren/great-grandchildren; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pearl Walker; brothers-in-law, Steven Earle & Bill Waters; and his wife's parents, Anita and Harold Earle.

Donations may be made in Vic's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis TN.

