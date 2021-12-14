Eduardo A. Ricaurte, M.D.

June 18, 1927-December 11, 2021

Eduardo A. Ricaurte, M.D., 94, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

Eduardo was born June 18, 1927 in Quito, Ecuador, a son of Luis and Carmen Baus Ricaurte. He married Emma Niera in 1951 in Ecuador. She preceded him in death in 1967. He married Diane Andersen on April 26, 1969 in Rock Island.

Eduardo received his Bachelor of Science degree from the National Institute Mejia, Quito, Ecuador in 1945 and his M.D. from Central University, Quito in 1954. He served his internship and was house physician at Moline Public Hospital from June of 1954 to July of 1956. Dr. Ricaurte served as staff physician at East Moline State Hospital for two years and his own private general practice in Erie, Illinois from 1959 to 1964.

In 1964, he served his Psychiatric Residency at Galesburg State Research Hospital, Galesburg, Illinois and Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan. In addition to his 41 years of practice as a psychiatrist at St. Anthony's Hospital, then Franciscan Hospital, and lastly with Trinity Medical Center, all of Rock Island, he was instrumental in the development of the Robert Young Mental Health Center, Rock Island, in 1989 with his dear friend, Robert Young, who lent his name and financial support to the establishment.

Dr. Ricaurte was a member of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and received his board certification in 1977. Other memberships include the American Psychiatric Association, Rock Island County Medical Society and St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, playing chess and tennis.

Surviving are his wife, Diane, of Rock Island; children, Dr. Eduardo L. (Eve) Ricaurte, Austin, Texas, Fred (Tina) Ricaurte, Ankeny, Iowa, Maria Ricaurte, Muscatine, Iowa, Emma (Dr. John) Stader, Bettendorf, Iowa and Michael (Kate) Ricaurte, Northbrook, Illinois; grandchildren, Eric (Grace) Ricaurte, Emma (Dr. Dausen) Harker, Brandon (Neffa) Ricaurte, Andrea Ricaurte, Jordan (Audrey) Ricaurte, Nicholas Stader, Jenna (Luke) Vollmer, Brigette Ricaurte and Sonya Ricaurte; step grandchildren, Josh Byrne and Jake Byrne; great grandchildren; Teo, Sebastian, Gabriel, Musette, Fox and Adaline; and many nieces, nephews and additional family.

Eduardo was preceded in death by his first wife; parents; one brother, Luis; and three sisters, Beatrice, Judy and Martha.

