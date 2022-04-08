Edward J. Anthony

April 5, 2022

ILLINOIS CITY-Edward J. Anthony, 72, of Illinois City, passed away Tuesday April 5, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

A gathering celebrating his life and time to share memorials will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 11th at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-5:00 pm at the funeral home. The family ask that attendees wear casual clothing.

Mr. Anthony had been employed for over 30 years at Oscar Mayer, Davenport.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughters, Terri (Christopher) Stutz, Chrystal (Tyson) Weller, Ashlee (Joshua) Wennmacher; 6 grandchildren; siblings, David, Michael, Dianne and Daniel.