Edward K. Cecil

July 12, 1958-September 28, 2021

Edward K. Cecil, 63, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois.

Private services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Trimble Funeral Home, 1700 1st Street, Coal Valley, Illinois. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Edward Kim Cecil was born July 12, 1958, in Quincy, Illinois, to Lysle Edward and Norma Dee (Dyer) Cecil. He worked in maintenance at McLaughlin Body Company, Moline, and previously was a truck driver and worked at Rock Island Public Library. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed gardening, taking care of animals, grilling, camping and boating.

Ed is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Shawna and Matt Czuba of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and Brittany and Christopher Holmes of Bettendorf, Iowa; four grandchildren, Madelyn, Isabelle, and Mark Czuba and Ian Holmes; his sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Gary Mize of Coal Valley; and his significant other, Katy Brady Powers of Moline.

Ed's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.