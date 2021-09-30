Menu
Edward K. Cecil
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Edward K. Cecil

July 12, 1958-September 28, 2021

Edward K. Cecil, 63, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois.

Private services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Trimble Funeral Home, 1700 1st Street, Coal Valley, Illinois. Burial is in Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Edward Kim Cecil was born July 12, 1958, in Quincy, Illinois, to Lysle Edward and Norma Dee (Dyer) Cecil. He worked in maintenance at McLaughlin Body Company, Moline, and previously was a truck driver and worked at Rock Island Public Library. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed gardening, taking care of animals, grilling, camping and boating.

Ed is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Shawna and Matt Czuba of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and Brittany and Christopher Holmes of Bettendorf, Iowa; four grandchildren, Madelyn, Isabelle, and Mark Czuba and Ian Holmes; his sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Gary Mize of Coal Valley; and his significant other, Katy Brady Powers of Moline.

Ed's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Ed was my neighbor and I would often talk to him as he walked his dogs he was just an all around great guy I had just found out he passed and it broke my heart I know his daughter Brittany from working at the rock island arsenal..my condolences to his family.. God bless
Michael Shull
October 10, 2021
We lost touch a few years ago and I am in shock. I hope in time his family's sorrow will be replaced by a sad sweet feeling in their hearts.
Peter Tyler
September 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ed's passing.. we have awesome memories. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Tim & Annie Stice
September 30, 2021
Sorry to learn of eds passing. He was the fastest runner up the Mckinney school hill.
Keith maher
September 30, 2021
Very sad to hear that your brother had passed Vicky. My condolences to you, Gary, Carrie and Derrick.
Nancy Swift
Family
September 29, 2021
