Edward Chester Verhelst Jr.

November 2, 1926- September 23, 2020

GENESEO-Edward Chester Verhelst Jr. 93 passed away September 23, 2020, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Geneseo. Cremation rites will be accorded per his wishes. Private interment will be at Greenview Memorial Garden Cemetery, East Moline, IL. Ed was born November 2, 1926 in Moline, the son of Edward C. and Marion (Bristol) Verhelst. He graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1945 and attended St. Ambrose College. he served in the Army National Guard and was manager of the Highland PX restaurant for many years. Ed was interested in music and studied percussion with Louis Bellson. He enjoyed cars and was proud of his Buick convertible collection. His favorite pastime was following the stock market. Survivors include his brother Richard Verhelst of Moline; nieces Luann Verhelst of Phoenix, AZ and Sue (Jim) Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD; nephew Tim (Mary Beth) Verhelst of Homer, AK; a great-nephew Jon (Kelsi) Verhest; a great-niece Elise (Dalton) Kats; and great-great nephews Decker and Crew Verhelst. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law Edrie Verhelst, and a great-niece Abigail Verhelst. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Hillcrest Nursing Home and to Compassus Hospice for all the care and support given to Ed and his family. Online condolences may be made at wendtfuneralhome.com.