Edward R. Combs

October 12, 1940-June 1, 2021

Edward R. Combs, 80, of Clayton, California, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 1, 2021, peacefully at his home with his family at his side. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Tim Snart will officiate. There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Autism Society of America.

Edward Ray Combs was born October 12, 1940 in Geneseo, the son of William E. and Esther M. Garrison Combs. He was educated in Cambridge schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1958. He attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting in 1965. His marriage to Carol Ann Roush took place on September 3, 1966 in East Moline.

He was employed from 1965 to 1980 by the U. S. Army Audit Agency. His job as an Army Auditor took him and his new bride, Carol, to Kaiserslautern, West Germany in 1966. In June of 1969, he and his family returned stateside to East Moline, Illinois. He and his growing family returned to Frankfurt, West Germany from 1971 to 1974. Upon returning from Frankfurt, he continued to work as an Army Auditor on the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois until 1980.

In 1980, Edward moved his family to Concord, California and accepted a position at the U. S. Oakland Army Base as an Auditor, where he continued to move up the civilian ranks in the government. He applied for and received a high security clearance in 1986 and went to work for the U.S. Marshall Service and eventually the Department of Justice. In 1988, he moved his family to nearby Clayton, California. Edward retired in 1995 from the Department of Justice as the Supervisory Auditor for San Francisco Regional Audit Office after 29 years of dedicated service. His hobbies included road trips with his family, European travel, and listening to music.

Those surviving are his wife, Carol, his children, Kathleen (Dave) Haugan, Coon Rapids, MN, Steven (Katrina) Combs, Concord, CA, Douglas (Jennifer) Combs, Harvest, AL, Deborah (Judson) Baker, Dallas, OR, a half sister, Catherine Van Dam, Cottage Grove, MN, grandchildren, Aimee (Neil) Gilbert, Erik Haugan, David Haugan, Jonathan Haugan, Michael Combs, Emily Combs, Ashley Combs, Rachael Campbell, John Campbell, Tyler Combs, Christina Campbell, Eleanor Combs, Justin Combs, Joshua Baker, Madelyn Baker. Other survivors include great grandchildren, Summer, age 9, and Gabriella, age 3, sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Thomas Roush, and numerous nieces and nephews, Erica (Matt) Westphal, Michael (Mari) Roush, Rebecca (Will) Hunter, and Allison Roush. His parents preceded him in death.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.