Edward "Ed" Eugene Mumma

November 27, 1954-October 8, 2020

It is with a heavy but grateful heart that my husband Ed went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

On October 8, 2020, at the age of 65, Ed passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving wife and family after a courageous battle of cancer.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 11 from 1-3 pm at Wheelan Pressley Funeral home, Rock Island. Funeral services will be Monday, October 12 at 10 am at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. (Masks and social distancing are required)

Ed was born November 27, 1954 in Moline. A son of Donald Mumma and Agusta Chambers. He graduated from Rock Island High School. He received a degree in welding from Black Hawk College.

On November 10, 1979 he married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Diane Rempe. Ed retired from J.I. Case after 30 years of service. He was a proud union man. He was member of UAW Local 1304 and served as a Union Steward.

Ed and Diane owned and operated A-1 Tech Auto repair in Rock Island for 12 years.

Ed was an ASE certified Master Auto Technician. He was mechanically inclined, a jack of all trades and talented in so many ways. Ed had a strong work ethic and prided himself on his ability to get a job done well.

He had a deep passion for anything motorized including his motorcycles, opened wheeled and drag racing, cruising to car shows in his Chevelle, grilling and smoking various meats.

As a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, he loved to read his Bible and pray for others. Ed was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Diane of 41 years; Daughter, Susan (Jeff) Moore; Grandchildren, Alexis Cary, Bethany (Shea) Bechtold and Nathan Moore; Great Grandchildren, Charlie Ray, Macie, twins Miley and Madison; Siblings, Chuck (Deb Krohn) Mumma, Sandy (Greg) Kurutz, Terri (Dave) Rose.

Ed loved and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews from the time they were little until all grown up. He thought of them as if they were his own children whom include Eric (Tami), Jessica (Andrew), Zeb (Jen), Steven (Tara) and Julia Mumma along with many more.

In-laws, Debbie (Ken) Cooper, Linda Hertzog, Roger (Lynn) Rempe, David (Linda) Rempe.

Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church building fund. The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic and UnityPoint Hospice, along with the many caregivers who provided love and support.

