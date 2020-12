Edward G. Wahlberg, 78, of Sherrard, died Wednesday, December 3, 2020, at Aledo Nursing and Rehab in Aledo, IL. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 5, 2020.