Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward E. Kepple
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Edward E. Kepple

December 15, 1947 - December 14, 2020

Silvis - Edward E. Kepple, 72, of Silvis, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline. The Rev. Donald Levitt will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Rosary will be held at 8:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 -10:0 0a.m. prior to Mass. Masks are to be worn, and social distance. Memorials may be made to the family.

Edward was born December 15, 1947 in Moline, Illinois; the son of Donald Clyde and Annabelle (Pretaboir) Kepple. Ed married Julie O'Connor May 29, 1976 in Davenport, Iowa. He worked as a welder for Case IH, East Moline, thirty-five years, retiring in 2000. Ed was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline. He was a fourth degree Knight member of Father Betson Council, and Father Beter Assembly, Knights of Columbus. Ed was also a member of the IN Fisherman Club. He was an avid fisherman, semi pro in his son's eyes; crappie killer and walleye slayer. Ed fished almost everywhere, and he loved fishing in Canada with his son, grandsons, granddaughter, and nephews. He loved traveling with his wife and family. Ed was a hard worker who always put family first.

Those left to cherish Ed's memory are his wife of 44 years, Julie, his children, Shannon (Mark) Hornby, Van Meter, Iowa, Jennifer (Don) Skinner, Corydon, Iowa, Katie Holmes, Geneseo, and Rory (Katrina) Kepple, Silvis, his grandchildren, Hunter Miller, Zachary Miller, Madelyn Holmes, Autumn Hornby, and Connor Holmes, many sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces, nephews, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Melanie Miller, several aunts and uncles.

Online condolence may be left at sullivanellis.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Rosary
8:30a.m.
Christ The King Catholic Church
Moline, IL
Dec
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Christ The King Catholic Church
Moline, IL
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Christ The King Catholic Church
Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Hi, Julie. My name is Anne (Harris) Davis. I am on old old friend of Ed. I'm one of the Irving School gang. I just learned that Ed passed away. I want to offer my condolences to you. I met you the last time the Irving gang was together at Al Whiting's house in Davenport. If you feel comfortable, I'd like to talk to you. My phone number is 319.610.3259.
Anne (Harris) Davis
March 31, 2021
You have my sincere condolences. I enjoyed working with Ed at Douglas. We also had some good times fishing together. He will be missed.
Tom Lohf
Friend
December 17, 2020
Pat Steinbrecher
December 17, 2020
Julie my heart goes out to you! God nlesd
Sheila Goderis
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results