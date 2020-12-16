Edward E. Kepple

December 15, 1947 - December 14, 2020

Silvis - Edward E. Kepple, 72, of Silvis, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline. The Rev. Donald Levitt will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Rosary will be held at 8:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:00 -10:0 0a.m. prior to Mass. Masks are to be worn, and social distance. Memorials may be made to the family.

Edward was born December 15, 1947 in Moline, Illinois; the son of Donald Clyde and Annabelle (Pretaboir) Kepple. Ed married Julie O'Connor May 29, 1976 in Davenport, Iowa. He worked as a welder for Case IH, East Moline, thirty-five years, retiring in 2000. Ed was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church, Moline. He was a fourth degree Knight member of Father Betson Council, and Father Beter Assembly, Knights of Columbus. Ed was also a member of the IN Fisherman Club. He was an avid fisherman, semi pro in his son's eyes; crappie killer and walleye slayer. Ed fished almost everywhere, and he loved fishing in Canada with his son, grandsons, granddaughter, and nephews. He loved traveling with his wife and family. Ed was a hard worker who always put family first.

Those left to cherish Ed's memory are his wife of 44 years, Julie, his children, Shannon (Mark) Hornby, Van Meter, Iowa, Jennifer (Don) Skinner, Corydon, Iowa, Katie Holmes, Geneseo, and Rory (Katrina) Kepple, Silvis, his grandchildren, Hunter Miller, Zachary Miller, Madelyn Holmes, Autumn Hornby, and Connor Holmes, many sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces, nephews, and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Melanie Miller, several aunts and uncles.

Online condolence may be left at sullivanellis.com.