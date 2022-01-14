Edward D. Leighty

September 28, 1948-Janaury 12, 2022

PORT BYRON-Edward Dale Leighty, 73, of Port Byron, IL, died Wednesday, Janaury 12, 2022 peacefully at home. Cremation rites have been accorded. No Services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to his family.

Ed Leighty was born September 28, 1948 in Platteville, WI, the son of George and Vivian (Allen) Leighty. He married Chris Weimer in 1973. Ed worked at John Deere for 30 years, retiring at the young age of 48! After retirement he loved to camp, hike and go canoeing. He enjoyed nothing more than listening to music and watching the river go by with a cold beer and a warm fire in his garage. He was kind hearted and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all.

Ed is survived by his wife, Chris; brother, Allen (Kay) Leighty, California; sister-in-law, Rita Leighty, Cordova; sons, Robert Leighty, Eddie Leighty, Kenny Leighty; daughter, Tobi Baker; grandchildren, Boston, William, Jessica, Edward, Rebecca, Christine, Nicholas, Johnny; and several nieces and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Larry and Michael Leighty.

A special thank you to the Genesis Hospice Team for their care.

