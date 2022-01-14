Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward D. Leighty
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Edward D. Leighty

September 28, 1948-Janaury 12, 2022

PORT BYRON-Edward Dale Leighty, 73, of Port Byron, IL, died Wednesday, Janaury 12, 2022 peacefully at home. Cremation rites have been accorded. No Services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to his family.

Ed Leighty was born September 28, 1948 in Platteville, WI, the son of George and Vivian (Allen) Leighty. He married Chris Weimer in 1973. Ed worked at John Deere for 30 years, retiring at the young age of 48! After retirement he loved to camp, hike and go canoeing. He enjoyed nothing more than listening to music and watching the river go by with a cold beer and a warm fire in his garage. He was kind hearted and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed by all.

Ed is survived by his wife, Chris; brother, Allen (Kay) Leighty, California; sister-in-law, Rita Leighty, Cordova; sons, Robert Leighty, Eddie Leighty, Kenny Leighty; daughter, Tobi Baker; grandchildren, Boston, William, Jessica, Edward, Rebecca, Christine, Nicholas, Johnny; and several nieces and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Larry and Michael Leighty.

A special thank you to the Genesis Hospice Team for their care.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.