Rt. Rev. Edward H. MacBurney

October 30, 1927–March 17, 2022

Edward Harding MacBurney was born October 30, 1927, in Albany, N.Y. but was raised outside Philadelphia. He graduated from Springfield High School (Springfield, PA), Dartmouth College (1949), Berkley Divinity School (1952) and studied at St. Stephen's House, Oxford, UK, prior to his ordination to the priesthood at Ely Cathedral on December 21, 1952. He received an Honorary Doctor of Humanities (1987) degree from St. Ambrose University and an Honorary Doctor of Divinity (1988) from Nashotah House Seminary.

Following a ministry of twenty years at St. Thomas Church, Hanover, NH, he was called to serve as Dean of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Davenport, IA in 1973. In 1987, he was elected as Bishop of the Diocese of Quincy, IL, and was consecrated in 1988. In 2009, he transferred as a retired bishop to the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA). In addition, to his work within the Diocese of Quincy, MacBurney served as the pastoral visitor for a widely dispersed group of traditionalist parishes. While serving as a Bishop, he primarily thought of himself as a pastor.

Bishop MacBurney was admired by many for his sincere ministry that touched and guided countless parishioners and parishes. He served as a trustee of Berkeley Divinity School from 1964-1970, and of St. Luke's Hospital from 1973-1987. In 1991, he was appointed a trustee of Nashotah House Theological Seminary and served the National Organization of Episcopalians for Life from 1991 until his death and was vice president of the former Episcopal Synod of America from 1988 until 1999.

He was generous in supporting countless children through the Christian Children's Fund and through numerous charities supporting endangered wildlife throughout the world. During the 1970's, he organized support for the Antara Project, Mother Theresa's response to help and assist the poor in Calcutta, India. His support resulted in a building being named in his honor. The world was truly his oyster and it was said by many that wherever one would visit around the globe, someone would know Edward MacBurney.

To everyone's astonishment, this bachelor married Anne F. Grubb on February 20, 1965, almost immediately adopting her three sons. The marriage lasted more than fifty years and has proved the maxim that opposites attract and can succeed. His wife of 51 years died in 2016. Sons Page died in 2009, and Norton passed in 2015. He is survived by son, James (Anne) Grubb, daughter-in-law, Rikki Grubb, grandchildren, Hillary Grubb, Alexander (Trisha) Grubb, and Thomas Grubb, and great-grandchildren, Zoe and Noah. Extended special family members include Jane (Ron) VenHorst and several "sons by grace": Ekalino (Egut) Awour, Kevin Dobereiner, Doug (Lynn) Grandon, Thomas (Heather) Hepner, Craig (Kathy) Mack, Ron (Cindy) May, and James (Lisa) Stichnoth. Also, "Sons at a Distance": Rt. Rev. David Moyer (Rita), PA, Michael Longton (Helen), Glasgow, U.K., and D. George Wilson, Bangalore, India.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. May 14, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th Street, Davenport, Iowa. Those in attendance are invited to gather following the service in the Great Hall of the Cathedral for light refreshments and a time to share memories. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory of Rock Island, Illinois is coordinating arrangements. Memorials may be made to a favorite charity or to the American Red Cross to support world disaster relief.

