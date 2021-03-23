Edward Earl Whitehair

February 27, 1955-March 20, 2021

MOLINE-Edward Earl Whitehair, 66, of Moline, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, IL.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am on Friday, March 26, 2021 and Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 25, 2021 both held at Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitors will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Private burial will be held at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Ed was born on February 27, 1955 in Moline. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. and made a living traveling all over the United States as a welder and pipefitter. He had two ex-wives and four favorite daughters: Erin (#1), Erica (#2), Ashley (#3), and Allie (#4). They gave him 7 ½ grandchildren: Mia, Alex, Landon, Lyrik, Veda, Liam, Maddie, and Baby Kreuger.

Ed never had a shortage of wise cracks that either made you roll your eyes in disbelief or laugh so hard you cried. Fishing was his all-time favorite thing to do, especially with his best friend/brother, Alan. He never said no to a car ride, even if it was cross country. He beat to his own drum and didn't care who knew it. He was never short a story to tell or a direction to give. He'd share a cheap cup of coffee with you or a Mexican-food meal, unless it was a taco - he's never been that hungry.

Ed will join his parents, Frank and Grace Whitehair; brothers Howard and Bob; and sisters Lois, Denise, and Christy. He leaves behind his bothers Alan and Lawrence; sisters Gerlean McIntosh and Sharon Tubb. Online condolences may be left to Ed's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.