Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Edwin Spurr

Edwin Spurr

July 13, 1940-August 23, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Edwin Spurr, 80, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Allure of Geneseo. Funeral services are 11 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time. Memorials may be made to Christ Church of the Quad Cities, Colona.

Edwin was born on July 13, 1940 in Kansas City, KS, the son of Edwin and Pauline (Davis) Spurr. He was an electrical engineer in Youngstown, OH. He served in the US Army. Edwin was an Amateur Radio Operator K9AZL, who enjoyed being with his family and a bit of chocolate. Mr. Spurr was known for having a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his niece and nephew, Dianne (Mike) Cole, Geneseo, and Doug (Robin) Kipp, Lake Forest, CA, son and daughter, Robert Spurr, TX and Tina Hull, OH, great nieces and nephew; Jennifer Foley, Allison Leezer, Amanda Barrett, Brandon, Cole, Laurin Morgan, fifteen great-great nieces and nephews, grandchildren, Brittany Martz and Kyle Martz and brother-in-law Dennis Wohlford, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ella Wohlford

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.