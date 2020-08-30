Edwin Spurr

July 13, 1940-August 23, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Edwin Spurr, 80, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Allure of Geneseo. Funeral services are 11 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time. Memorials may be made to Christ Church of the Quad Cities, Colona.

Edwin was born on July 13, 1940 in Kansas City, KS, the son of Edwin and Pauline (Davis) Spurr. He was an electrical engineer in Youngstown, OH. He served in the US Army. Edwin was an Amateur Radio Operator K9AZL, who enjoyed being with his family and a bit of chocolate. Mr. Spurr was known for having a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his niece and nephew, Dianne (Mike) Cole, Geneseo, and Doug (Robin) Kipp, Lake Forest, CA, son and daughter, Robert Spurr, TX and Tina Hull, OH, great nieces and nephew; Jennifer Foley, Allison Leezer, Amanda Barrett, Brandon, Cole, Laurin Morgan, fifteen great-great nieces and nephews, grandchildren, Brittany Martz and Kyle Martz and brother-in-law Dennis Wohlford, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Ella Wohlford

