Edwin "Connell" Watson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Edwin "Connell" Watson

February 26, 1934-September 16, 2021

MILAN-Edwin "Connell" Watson, 87, of Milan, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 1620 1st Street West, Milan. Services may be viewed via live-stream by visiting https://vimeo.com/607736874. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Monday, September 20, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at the Viola Cemetery, where military honors will be presented and live-streamed via https://vimeo.com/607748287. Memorials in care of the First Presbyterian Church or the Milan Christian Food Pantry.

Connell was born in Viola, Illinois on February 26, 1934, a son of Frazier E. and Florence A. McConnell Watson. He married Jo Ann Kleinau on March 16, 1958 at First Presbyterian Church, Milan.

Connell was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked 20 years for John Deere Plow and Planter before he started Watson Building and Remodeling. He would go on to run this contracting business for nearly 50 years.

Connell was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Milan. He enjoyed taking many fishing trips to Minnesota and loved to spend time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jo Ann Watson, Milan; children, Laurie J. (Bruce) Knowlton, Westlake, Ohio, Craig E. (Lisa) Watson, Newburgh, Ind., Alice A. (David Huff) Watson, Charlotte, NC, Paul F. (Lisa) Watson, Matherville, Ill.; grandchildren, Claire Knowlton, Andrew Knowlton, Daniel Knowlton, Emma Watson, Anna Watson, Nathaniel Huff, Marguerite Huff and Grant Watson; siblings, Frazier "Bud" (Lois) Watson, Ramona (Richard) McMeekan and Karen Burton; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Watson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin grandchildren, Thomas and Mary Katherine Huff and siblings, Lillian Watson, Harold Watson, Florence Lude and Roberta Patterson.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
Milan, IL
Sep
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
1620 1st Street West, Milan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We uplift you in our thoughts and prayers Jo Ann and family as you mourn the loss of Connell. He was such a kind and loving man. We rejoice knowing he is with Jesus and all the loved ones who have gone before him.
Gale & Vic Hanson
Family
September 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy. May your memories pull you through this difficult time. Prayers to all.
Helen (Berberich) Cline
School
September 20, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you Jo and your family. Ee all loved Ed...he will be greatly missed . Your in my prayers. Love Rhonda (@ genesis cancer center)
Rhonda Tapia
Other
September 19, 2021
