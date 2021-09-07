Efrain L. Ramos

October 12, 1945-September 3, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Efrain L. Ramos, 75, of East Moline, Illinois, died Friday, September 3, 2021.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 11, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe. Burial is in Hampton Township Cemetery.

Efrain Luna Ramos was born October 12, 1945, in Los Indios, Texas, the son of Dionicio Ramos and Elida Luna. After retiring from John Deere, he owned and operated Ramos Body Shop for many years.

