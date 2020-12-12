Eileen Mary Cordingley

August 17, 1923-December 6, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Eileen Mary Cordingley, 97, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, East Moline.

Services will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 14, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Elder Steve Clark will officiate. There will be a hour visitation prior to services. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a limit of ten visitors at a time, masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing. Memorials may be made to The Apostolic Sanctuary.

Eileen Mary Tyler was born August 17, 1923 in Mitchell, South Dakota; the daughter of Ralph and Ethel (Bushy) Tyler. Eileen married Charles A. Cordingley January 18, 1947 in Davenport, Iowa. He passed in 1995. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital, Davenport, Iowa, last working in 1965.

Eileen was a member of The Apostolic Sanctuary for sixty-five years. She was a Sunday school teacher, and prayer warrior. Eileen had a card ministry for many years, encouraging and uplifting many people. In her younger years, Eileen enjoyed fishing and camping in the Amboy, Illinois area. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading. Most of all, she was all about her family's needs.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David Cordingley, Cambridge, Illinois, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and her son-in-law, Donald Carden, Lafayette, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles, her children, Sharon Copelan, Deborah Carden, and Kirby Cordingley.

The family would like to give a special thanks to long-time friend, Leta Beavers, and the Comfort Ministry Team from The Apostolic Sanctuary, who were at Hope Creek visiting weekly.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.