Eileen L. Nelsen

October 14, 1947-November 13, 2020

Eileen L. Nelsen, 73, of Port Byron died November 13th at home. She was born in Moline, IL, the youngest child of Bill and Alice (O'Hara) Yates of rural Port Byron. She attended local schools and graduated from Riverdale HS in 1965. She then went to BlackHawk JC and Western Illinois where she earned a BS in education.

In 1969 she married Terry Nelsen in Port Byron. They lived in Urbana, IL, Bozeman, MT and College Station, TX for his education before working in Muskogee, OK, Miles City, MT and Washington, IL before returning to Port Byron in 1999.

She loved watching her children and then her grandchildren play sports. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and a good ballplayer herself.

She and Terry loved to travel. They drove all over the US and Canada. They visited Australia, Ireland, Scotland, England, the major cities of Europe, and then Dubai and South Africa. They enjoyed resorts in the Dominican Republic, Cancun and Jamaica with their children and grandchildren.

She was active in the United Methodist Womens' group at the Church of the Cross where her baking skills were highly regarded.

She is survived by her husband, children Richard, Anne (Scott) Maxwell, and Katy Nelsen, her grandchildren are Brock, Blake and Bodey Maxwell. She was preceded in death by brothers John Yates and Daniel Yates, and sister Linda Flynn.

There will be no services or memorials at this time. Next summer a Celebration of Life gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your favorite animal shelter or the Church of the Cross. Eileen loved her cats and always enjoyed animals of all kinds (except mice).

