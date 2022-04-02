Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Eileen F. "Chee Chee" Whitney
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
Send Flowers

Eileen F. "Chee Chee" Whitney

July 13, 1941-March 31, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Eileen F. "Chee Chee" Whitney, 80, East Moline, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her home. Funeral services are 10 AM Wednesday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 4-7 PM Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

Eileen was born on July 13, 1941 in Moline, the youngest child of Albert and Nellie (Keene) Van Hoe. She graduated from Alleman High School. Chee Chee married Richard Whitney on February 3, 1962 at St. Anne Church. She was a VP of Sales for the Chamber of Commerce in Brandon, FL and worked at Lighthouse Mortgage in Hilton Head, SC. Family was everything to Eileen. She enjoyed celebrating the 4th of July, camping, and traveling to visit all her "snow bird friends" throughout the south.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Dick, children; Pam (Jack) Jones, Morrison, IL, Scott Whitney, East Moline, grandchildren; Chad (Jenelle) Havill, Joseph (Allison) Brewer, Daniel (Chasitty) Brewer, Whitney (Dustin) Hess, Dustin (Kayla) Jones, Taylor (Benjamin) Prescott, James Whitney and Jeff Whitney, twenty great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and a brother John (Carole) Van Hoe, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Lois Pugh and Mary Jo Polsachek.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Apr
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
East Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
