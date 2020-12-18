Elaine F. Black

July 31, 1943-December 17, 2020

HILLSDALE-Elaine F. Black, 77, of Hillsdale, Illinois, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her daughter's home in Albany. She was married to William "Bill" Black. He died in 1991. A graveside service will be in the Bethesda Cemetery, Hillsdale. Memorials may be made to the Hillsdale Fire Department. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting with arrangements.

Surviving are her son, Larry (Lisa) Black, Cordova; daughter, Teresa (Robert) Hutton, Albany; grandchildren, Briar (Chelsey) Black, Alexandria (Decker) Lyon, Ashton Hutton, Autumn Hutton; sister, Kay (Chet) Taylor; and a great grandson, Bennett William Black. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com