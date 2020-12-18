Menu
Elaine F. Black
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Elaine F. Black

July 31, 1943-December 17, 2020

HILLSDALE-Elaine F. Black, 77, of Hillsdale, Illinois, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her daughter's home in Albany. She was married to William "Bill" Black. He died in 1991. A graveside service will be in the Bethesda Cemetery, Hillsdale. Memorials may be made to the Hillsdale Fire Department. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting with arrangements.

Surviving are her son, Larry (Lisa) Black, Cordova; daughter, Teresa (Robert) Hutton, Albany; grandchildren, Briar (Chelsey) Black, Alexandria (Decker) Lyon, Ashton Hutton, Autumn Hutton; sister, Kay (Chet) Taylor; and a great grandson, Bennett William Black. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 18, 2020.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to all of Elaine's family. She was a wonderful lady.
Barbara Marie Melillo
December 20, 2020
Larry and Lisa- praying for you and your family during this difficult and sad time. Sending all our love, Natalie and Jeff, Elli, Maggi and AJ
Natalie Weller
Friend
December 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Theresa's family. She was an awesome woman.
Barbara Melillo
December 18, 2020
