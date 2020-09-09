Elaine M. Hunt

January 22, 1924-September 7, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Elaine M. Hunt, 96, of East Moline, passed away Monday September 7, 2020 at Bickford Senior Living, Moline, where she had been a resident since January.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Elaine was born January 22, 1924 in Moline, a daughter of Adolph and Clara (Schatteman) Gremonprez. She married Earl Hunt on May 21, 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2011.

Elaine was an avid gardener, talented craftswoman, and homemaker. Her gentle spirit, devout faith and zest for life were an inspiration to all who were blessed to know her.

Survivors include her children: Kaye (Larry) Miller, Port Byron, Tom (Janet) Hunt, Rock Island; grandchildren: Jennifer (Brian Schultz) Hunt, Jeff (Tiffany Steiner) Hunt, Ryan (Silpa Bulusu) Hunt, Bria (Wayne) Berkowitz, Brett (Kate) Ommen, Karyn (Dan) Mairet, Laura (Dave) Koel and Jason Miller; great-grandchildren: Augie, Miles, Tyler (Sarah), Austin, Cora, Ruby, Elyssa, Grant, Maddie, and Lainee; sisters: JoAnn Burns of East Moline, and Karen Dellitt of Moline; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Gremonprez, Joyce Haskins, and Delores Snauwaert, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother, Walt.