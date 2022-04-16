Elaine K. Martens

September 18, 1926-March 13, 2022

Elaine passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 13, 2022 at Cedarhurst Senior Living Center in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Richard (Whitey) Martens. They resided in Moline and raised four children: Mike, Mary, Chris and Craig. Elaine had eight grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Elaine worked as a scrub nurse for Doctors Holm and Moen. She really enjoyed being part of their surgical team.

Elaine and Richard were actively involved in the Community of Christ church in Moline and were richly blessed by friends and family in that community.