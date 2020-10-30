Eleanor Moody Pettit

December 9, 1920-October 27, 2020

CORDOVA-Eleanor Moody Pettit, of Cordova, passed away October 27, 2020 at her home. She had successfully quarantined for the past 9 months but in one moment two weeks ago she contracted Covid 19 and subsequently lost her life. In the hope of keeping everyone else safe, there will be no funeral or visitation. Private burial will be in the Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cordova Baptist Church or Riverdale Education Foundation. A special thank you to Genesis Hospice for taking excellent care of Mom and making this journey easier. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron is responsible for arrangements.

Eleanor was born December 9, 1920 the daughter of Howard Walter Moody and Lucretia Grove Moody. She was blessed to live almost her entire life on the farm and in the home she loved.

Eleanor attended Pre Eminent one room school where she stayed in from recess one day, learned to divide, and skipped the third grade. She attended Cordova High School, graduating in 1937 as class salutatorian at the age of 16.

Eleanor attended Iowa State University and Western Illinois University where she earned a teaching certificate. She taught at Pre Eminent school, Barstow Grade school, Cordova Grade School and finally to Riverdale Schools. Eleanor loved teaching. She retired in 1976 but continued to substitute for ten years and then volunteered at the school. When she met former students, she always said, "we had a good time, didn't we?"

Eleanor was involved at the Cordova Baptist Church where she was a member from 1931 until her death, belonged to Home Extension for over 50 years, and was involved at the local library reading books to preschoolers every week. When the Cordova Civic Center opened, she started walking every day and carried a bag with her to pick up trash as she went.

Eleanor loved to travel. She and her traveling buddies, June Orr and Janice Wainwright, traveled the US and could tell stories for hours about all the fun they had together. They never let Eleanor drive, so she sat in the back seat in her "nest" and read to them.

Eleanor loved Christmas. She decorated her home and loved sharing it with her friends. The coffee pot was always on and the cookie jar was always full. She made the best chocolate chip cookies and melt in your mouth sugar cookies that she shared with everyone who came through her door.

Most of all Eleanor loved her family. Her house was always full. Her 15 grandchildren were her hope for the future. She never forgot a birthday, attended all the school activities possible, made a place for them to sleep when they showed up, and always had a meal ready when they woke.

Eleanor married Robert Sidlinger in January 1942. They were divorced in 1950. She then married George Pettit on December 28, 1951. George died in 1992.

Left to remember her laughter and optimistic outlook are her children Sally Munson, William and Kate Pettit and Jim Pettit. Eleanor also has 14 grandchildren Carol, Sara, John, Stephanie, Bryan, Bradley, Gina, Alissa, Vanessa, Jason, Derek, Jesa, Delany, and Elias, 25 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Captain Robert Moody, a WWII casualty; husband, George; children, Suzann Oaks, Sherrill Gooding, Dr. Thomas Pettit and Robert Pettit; son-in law, Sonny Munson; granddaughter, Bretta Gooding; and great grandson, William Gooding. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.