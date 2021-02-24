Eli Brandon Erickson

September 13, 1980 - February 22, 2021

Carbon Cliff - Eli Brandon Erickson, 40, of Carbon Cliff, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 22, 2021, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded. Family friend, Zach Sullivan, will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Galva Cemetery, Galva, IL. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 26, 2021, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The Trio Mason Lodge #57 will be performing Masonic services at 4 p.m. during the visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Eli Brandon Erickson Memorial Fund. The memorial service will be livestreamed at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

Eli Brandon was born September 13, 1980, the son of Roy and Carolyn (Raschke) Erickson, in Rock Island, IL. He attended high school and went on to college. He was employed as an owner/operator of Expert Window Cleaning & Services. He was a very talented musician and artist. Using his charisma and charm, he inspired many lives. He loved traveling and playing his guitar. The old saying was very true, "He never met a stranger." He was a very hard worker with style and culture.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Carolyn Erickson, Carbon Cliff; father, Roy Erickson, Mesa, AZ; siblings, Amy Miano, Naples, FL, Katie Erickson, Rock Island, and Greg Erickson, Carbon Cliff; nieces and nephews, Rebecca A. Johnson, Sean Erickson, Alex Erickson, Christian Erickson, Bella Boyle; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his forever faithful and loving dog, Jewels.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anna May and Ivar Erickson, and Edward Marvin Raschke and Betty Raschke-Rogers; great-uncle, H. Carl Pallow; aunt, Nancy Erickson; and uncle, Edward M. Raschke, Jr.