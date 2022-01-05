Elizabeth "Betty" Dove

July 8, 1959-January 1, 2022

MOLINE-Elizabeth "Betty" Dove, 62, of Moline, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at FHN Memorial Hospital, Freeport, IL.

Memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Moline.

Elizabeth was born on July 8, 1959, in Fairfield, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Patricia (Hughes) Spence. She was most recently employed at the Isle of Capri. Betty was a member of Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Moline.

Survivors include her life partner, Ron Hull, Moline; children, Robert Spence, East Moline, Patricia (Rick) Spence, Port Byron, and Casandra Spence, Eldridge, IA; mother, Patricia Spence, Moline; sisters, Debbie Spence, Colona, Sandra Septer, Moline, and Margaret "Rosie" Adams, Milan; 12 grandchildren with 1 grandson on the way in the spring; 2 great grandchildren, with 1 great granddaughter on the way; and Ron's sons, Ronnie (Cathy) Hull, and Eric (Ann) Hull.

She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Pam Spence; brothers-in-law, Donald Adams and Dennis Edmonds; and Ron's daughter, Belinda Hull.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com