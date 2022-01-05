Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth "Betty" Dove
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Elizabeth "Betty" Dove

July 8, 1959-January 1, 2022

MOLINE-Elizabeth "Betty" Dove, 62, of Moline, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at FHN Memorial Hospital, Freeport, IL.

Memorial visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Moline.

Elizabeth was born on July 8, 1959, in Fairfield, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Patricia (Hughes) Spence. She was most recently employed at the Isle of Capri. Betty was a member of Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Moline.

Survivors include her life partner, Ron Hull, Moline; children, Robert Spence, East Moline, Patricia (Rick) Spence, Port Byron, and Casandra Spence, Eldridge, IA; mother, Patricia Spence, Moline; sisters, Debbie Spence, Colona, Sandra Septer, Moline, and Margaret "Rosie" Adams, Milan; 12 grandchildren with 1 grandson on the way in the spring; 2 great grandchildren, with 1 great granddaughter on the way; and Ron's sons, Ronnie (Cathy) Hull, and Eric (Ann) Hull.

She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Pam Spence; brothers-in-law, Donald Adams and Dennis Edmonds; and Ron's daughter, Belinda Hull.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.