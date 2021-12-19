Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Whited
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Whited

August 12, 1969-December 14, 2021

Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Whited, 52, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Surviving are her children, Bradley Whited, Christopher Whited, Angie Whited, and Brittney Whited; 15 grandchildren, who she loved and cherished; life partner, Brad Dwinal; 23 nieces and nephews; 20 great nieces and nephews; sisters, Pamela (Keith) Addison, Kandi (Brian) Weatherington; brothers, James "Jim" Whited, Michael (Tammy) Whited, Johnny (Jay) Whited, and Larry Whited; and sister-in-law, Beth (Joe) Sweeney.

Beth was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Whitey and Shirley; siblings, Thomas Whited and Donna Whited Fordham; and nephew, Daniel Gryp.

Beth was born August 12, 1969, in Rock Island, a daughter of James and Shirley (Horton) Whited. Beth's life revolved around her visits with her grandchildren. The love she had for them was unbreakable, especially the love she had for her Jadabug. She loved all of her grandchildren but Jada and her grandma had a bond that could not be broken.

Beth enjoyed watching television, playing bingo, Sunday night stock car races, and listening to her country music.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.