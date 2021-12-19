Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Whited

August 12, 1969-December 14, 2021

Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Whited, 52, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Surviving are her children, Bradley Whited, Christopher Whited, Angie Whited, and Brittney Whited; 15 grandchildren, who she loved and cherished; life partner, Brad Dwinal; 23 nieces and nephews; 20 great nieces and nephews; sisters, Pamela (Keith) Addison, Kandi (Brian) Weatherington; brothers, James "Jim" Whited, Michael (Tammy) Whited, Johnny (Jay) Whited, and Larry Whited; and sister-in-law, Beth (Joe) Sweeney.

Beth was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Whitey and Shirley; siblings, Thomas Whited and Donna Whited Fordham; and nephew, Daniel Gryp.

Beth was born August 12, 1969, in Rock Island, a daughter of James and Shirley (Horton) Whited. Beth's life revolved around her visits with her grandchildren. The love she had for them was unbreakable, especially the love she had for her Jadabug. She loved all of her grandchildren but Jada and her grandma had a bond that could not be broken.

Beth enjoyed watching television, playing bingo, Sunday night stock car races, and listening to her country music.

