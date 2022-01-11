Menu
Elmer L. Elliott
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Elmer L. Elliott

July 22, 1937-January 9, 2022

Elmer L. Elliott, 84, of Coal Valley passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.

A private live-streamed funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service by Sherman Lodge #535 at 7:00 pm. Inurnment will be in Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be left in care of the American Stroke Association.

Elmer was born on July 22, 1937 on the farm near Buffalo Prairie, IL, a son of Ernest Harold and Frances Marion (Beck) Elliott. He married Shirley Ann VanDeGejuchte on June 1, 1957 and they raised two children together.

Elmer had many occupations over the years. Early on, he worked with his father on the farm and the two began wiring houses once electricity came to the area. He then went on to own and operate a Standard Oil gas station in Milan, run an excavating company, drive charter coaches and school buses for Dan-A-Way, deliver mail for the USPS, own and operate semi-trucks and dump trucks, as well as manage ESG Watts. He worked with his son Dan for many years helping to plough snow and run heavy equipment, including using his skills to open and close graves at the cemetery. In later years, he owned and operated Elliott Septic Service.

Elmer's many hobbies included earning his private pilot's license, flying all over the country, dancing, and boating and camping at Camp Hauberg. He was also a member of Sherman Lodge #535 in Orion, serving as a past master of the Masonic Lodge.

Those left to cherish his memory include his life partner, Sylvia Teel; sons, Dannie (Nancy) Elliott, Dr. Bernie (Rick Baker) Elliott and Keith (Robin) Teal; daughters, Cindy Sharer, Peggy (Jeff) Ballard and Donna (Joe Ballard) Teel; grandchildren, Jason (Annette) Boos, Jacklyn Elliott, Kaitlyn Elliott, Jacob Elliott, Steffanie (Justin) Cone, Justin (Ji) Gleason, Jennie (Zach) Hutchings, Jack (Lawson Bezio) Wagher, Trevor L. (Jessica) Turner, Sr., Jennifer (Chris) Zimmerman, Brian (Elizabeth) Baker, Kelly Teel, Dalton Teel, Piper Teel, Lexi Teel, Derek Sharer, Alicia Sharer, Whitney Sharer, Troy Sharer, Jim (Sara) Tate, Jadyn (Jess) Dwyer and Madison Ballard; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Holmes-Boos, Nadine Boos, Airik Boos, Brinnlee Zimmerman, Brody Zimmerman, William Baker, Vivien Cone, Aspen Gleason, Autumn Gleason, Austin Gleason, Isla Hutchings, Devon Tate, Lily Tate, Luke Tate, Cash Dwyer, Blaine Dwyer, Kassidy Dwyer, Reese Dwyer, Chance Cleeton, Abigail Turner and Trevor L. Turner, Jr.; siblings, Davie (Teresa) Elliott and Dorothy Rursch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Kevin Sharer; brother, Harold Eugene Elliott and his wife, Letha Cook Elliott; and brother-in-law, John Rursch.

The family would like to give special thanks to Genesis Hospice and Hillcrest Nursing Home for the excellent and compassionate care that they provided during the last month.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 11, 2022.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Sending our thoughts and prayers.
Jim & Marla Smolenski
Other
January 14, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
January 13, 2022
