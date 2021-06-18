Elmer Hayes

November 29, 1931-June 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Elmer Hayes, 89, of Rock Island, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at home. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11 am Monday, June 21, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Elmer was born in Wilsonville, Illinois on November 29, 1931, a son of Richard and Anna Coop Hayes. He married Marianna Beasterfeld on November 29, 1959 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Elmer worked construction as a laborer in the Laborers' Local #309 in Rock Island for over 40 years. In retirement, he helped do odds and ends for Acri Company in Milan as well as several mowing jobs.

Elmer was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. He was extremely passionate about the AA program that did so much for him throughout the years. On July 5, 2021 he would have celebrated 54 years of sobriety.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Marianna Hayes, Rock Island; children (and spouses), Bill (Diana) Hayes, Gillespie, Ill., Rita St. Clair, East Moline, Linda (Wes) Ringstaff, Sherrard, Ill., Lorie (Danny) Fullington, Milan, Christal (Marc) Zaleski, Rock Island and Jason (LaDawnya) Hayes, Rock Island; 21 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Bill (Florence) Hayes and Betty Vannucci, both of Wilsonville, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and five sisters.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.