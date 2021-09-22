Menu
Elois "Lois" Gray
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Elois "Lois" Gray

October 26, 1935-September 16, 2021

REYNOLDS-Elois "Lois" Gray, 85, of Reynolds, passed away Thursday September 16, 2021 at home, surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held 10:00am Tuesday September 28, 2021 at Hamlet-Perryton Presbyterian Church, Reynolds, and live streamed for those unable to attend at https://vimeo.com/607876060. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00pm Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan and additional visitation will be from 9:00am to service time Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Hamlet Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the Pancreatic Cancer Organization - PanCan.org.

Elois was born on October 26, 1935 in Bainbridge, Georgia, the daughter of John Sam and Mary Cleveland. She married Henry "Hank" Gray on April 7, 1956 in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Mrs. Gray had been employed for over 20 years with Gray Machine and Welding as a office manager. She had previously worked as a supervisor with Southern Bell Telephone.

She was a member of the Hamlet Presbyterian Church. Elois loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and gardening.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Henry; children, Martin "Marty" (Lisa) Gray, Milan, Patti (Bob) Long, Summerville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Jeremy Gray, Krista Mohl, Mattie Long, Nate Figg, Abbey Long; great grandkids, Mason, Grant, Hunter, Brock, Jackson and Henry; siblings, Sue, Bud, Sandra, Carolyn and Rita.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary; siblings, Libby, Dude, Bobby and Donny.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 22, 2021.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
