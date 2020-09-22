Eloise L. Smith

February 11, 1926- September 20, 2020

GENESEO-Eloise L. Smith, 94, Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Allure of Geneseo. Private family services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Rock Island County Animal Care and Control.

Eloise was born on February 11, 1926 in Ridgway, PA, the daughter of William and Eulala (Walker) Philips. She married Emerson Smith on October 23, 1948 in Princeton, IL. He died November 2, 1985. Eloise was the receptionist at Dr. Katrana's Office for many years. She enjoyed sewing, bird watching and was always caring for others.

Survivors inlcude her children; Emerson Smith Jr., Colona, Dianne Skiles, Viola, William (RoxAnne) Smith, East Moline, Vernon Smith, Geneseo, Becky (Rick) Petersen, Rock Island and Tina Smith, East Moline, ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren her dog Buster and several nieces and nephews.

