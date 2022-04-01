Elsie J. VanVooren

January 27, 1929-March 30, 2022

ATKINSON-Elsie J. VanVooren, 93, of Atkinson, IL passed away on March 30, 2022, at Allure of Geneseo. Private family services will be held with Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Atkinson Chapel. She will be laid to rest at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Atkinson. In lieu of flowers and gifts Elsie's wishes were to have memorial donations go to the Elsie VanVooren Memorial Fund to be distributed to her favorite charities.

Elsie was born on January 27, 1929, in Atkinson, IL the daughter of Camiel and Rosalie (Galle) Mille. She married Royce F. VanVooren on April 18, 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2015. Elsie and her siblings were the first American born children in her family. Elsie was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. Also, the Henry County Farm Bureau and Catholic Order of Foresters. She loved antiquing, crocheting, reading Danielle Steel books, watching the birds and collecting depression glass, glass baskets and Isabelle Blooms. Elsie enjoyed going to her grandchildren's various sporting events and activities, and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

She is survived by her children; Karen Anderson of Galva, Sandra Henson of Peoria and James (Beth) VanVooren of Aledo, grandchildren; Carl J. (Rhonda Blakey) Anderson, Dale L. (Courtney) Anderson, Emma M. (Andrew Latimer) VanVooren and Becca E. VanVooren, sisters-in-law; Mary Margaret (Tom Herm) Susman and Bonnie (Ron) Obrecht and all her loving nieces and nephews and their families.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings; Helen Demanes Kreighbaum, Joseph Mille, Dorothy Hallas, infant brother, Leonard Mille, son-in-law, Dennis Anderson and one infant grandson, Matthew Anderson.