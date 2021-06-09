Emma L. Schwartz

January 31, 1925-June 7, 2021

SILVIS-Emma L. Schwartz, 96, of Silvis passed away June 7, 2021 at her daughters home.

Per her wishes, Emma will be cremated. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Emma was born January 31, 1925 in Wyconda, Missouri the daughter of Franklin and Maudie Webb Andrews. She enjoyed traveling and playing piano.

Survivors include her daughter Cheryl (Thomas) Brown of Silvis, grandchildren Thomas R. Brown Jr. and great grandchildren Corbin Brown Engel and Thea L. Brown.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Arthur and Adam, brother Franklin C. Andrews II, and a granddaughter Angela Engel.

