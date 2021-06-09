Menu
Emma L. Schwartz
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Emma L. Schwartz

January 31, 1925-June 7, 2021

SILVIS-Emma L. Schwartz, 96, of Silvis passed away June 7, 2021 at her daughters home.

Per her wishes, Emma will be cremated. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Emma was born January 31, 1925 in Wyconda, Missouri the daughter of Franklin and Maudie Webb Andrews. She enjoyed traveling and playing piano.

Survivors include her daughter Cheryl (Thomas) Brown of Silvis, grandchildren Thomas R. Brown Jr. and great grandchildren Corbin Brown Engel and Thea L. Brown.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Arthur and Adam, brother Franklin C. Andrews II, and a granddaughter Angela Engel.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Cheryl and family. Your mom was a sweetheart.
Sharon Wieck
Friend
June 9, 2021
Deepest condolences to your family. Emma was a lovely person, and I enjoyed hearing about her life stories and styling her hair.
Michele Liedtke
Work
June 9, 2021
